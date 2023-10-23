Australian spinner Adam Zampa visits Taj Mahal with family

Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 23 : Australian spinner Adam Zampa along with his family on Monday visited the Taj Mahal in Agra ahead of Australia's clash against the Netherlands at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

After playing a crucial hand in Australia's triumph over Pakistan with a four-wicket haul at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Zampa was enjoying a pleasant walk with his wife Harriet Palmer, and his son.

His spell especially during the climax of the game Zampa turned the tides to inspire Australia to a much-needed victory. Even against Sri Lanka, Zampa was controlling the flow of the game to ensure that the Baggy Greens walked away with a victory.

The 31-year-old spin left the Sri Lankan batting line-up bamboozled as he claimed a four-wicket haul in his 8 overs giving away 47 runs. His magic in the first innings inspired Australia's first victory in the ongoing World Cup as they defeated Sri Lanka by 5 wickets.

After the game, Zampa revealed that he had been suffering from back spasms which hindered him from bowling to his true potential in Australia's defeat to South Africa.

"To be honest, did not feel great. Been sporting a back spasm for a couple of days but maybe bowled better [today]. I think that was the captain's decision to bowl the offspinner to the lefties...Personally, I couldn't bowl better in the last game and to be honest, I feel I can do better but good to be at the better end of the result tonight. Again, I didn't feel at my best but I wanted to try and keep my wicket-taking attitude. We have a big game against Pakistan in Bangalore; that's going to be a tough one," Zampa said after the game. In the post-match press conference.

Zampa went on to further elaborate on the issues that he had been going through and said, "Yeah, this is a bit of a random one to be honest. I did a gym session a couple of nights ago and I don't know if you've ever had a back spasm, but I was worse for wear the last couple of days. I had to do a fitness test before the game today. Yeah, I felt like adrenaline was going to get me through, and a bit of Panadein Forte. So yeah, it was a tough one to get through today, but yeah, I think as I said, one of those random ones that will wear off in the next day or so."

Zampa will be back in action for Australia against the Netherlands at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi on Wednesday.

