Australia's all-round performance brings massive 153-run win against Ireland in 2nd ODI

Dublin [Ireland], July 25 : With Australia’s all-round performance with the bat and ball, Ireland was bundled out at a scanty score of 168, allowing the former to register a 153-run victory in the second ODI match in Dublin on Tuesday.

Australian batters set the tone of the match with the help of explosive knocks by Ellyse Perry 91 (99) and Ashleigh Gardner 65 (39), giving a massive target of 322.

Australia's bowler Georgia Wareham was the pick of the bowler, taking three wickets. Tahlia McGrath and Jess Jonassen cleared up two batters respectively, while Ashleigh Gardner and Kim Garth also got one wicket each.

Australia are leading the series by 1-0.

Chasing a massive total of 322, Ireland lost an early wicket, and Leah Paul became the target of Garth at 5 in the 5th over.

Ireland batters Amy Hunter and Gaby Lewis did show their mettle and brought their team to the 100-run mark in 20 overs. Gardner brought Australia back into the game after dismissing Gaby Lewis at 37 (51). Then McGrath picked the wicket of Orla Prendergast in the 24th over. Amy reached her fifty in 65 in the 25th over, however, she was dismissed in the next over by McGrath. She scored 50 in 66 balls.

Ireland lost momentum and started losing wickets in small intervals of time. In the 30th over Rebecca Stokell was cleared up by Wareham at 3 while Ava Canning was dismissed in the 32nd over.

Australia did not take a long time to clear up the remaining three batters, bundling out Ireland at 168 in 38.2 overs. Wareham dismissed Laura Delany at 18. Jonassen picked the wicket of Arlene Kelly Georgina Dempsey. Cara Murray was runout and Mary Waldron was retired hurt

Batting first, Australia lost their first wicket early as Phoebe Litchfield went back to the pavilion cheaply at 2. However, Alyssa Healy and Ellyse Perry steered the batting and added 50 runs on the board in 9 overs.

Ireland made a sensational comeback after dismissing Australia’s opener Healy and Tahlia McGrath in two consecutive balls in the 11th over. Dempsey created a hat-trick opportunity for herself, dismissing Healy at 24 and McGrath on a golden duck.

Beth Mooney and Perry then batted carefully, providing Australia with a 100-run mark in 20 overs.

Perry brought her fifty in the 24th over with a single on Murray’s bowling.

Mooney missed her half-century from one run after she became the target of Murray’s spin bowling. Meanwhile, Perry continued her outstanding play, reaching her 90s, But she also got dismissed by Dempsey in the 37th over.

Ashleigh Gardner, on the other hand, was playing an attacking innings, she quickly brought her fifty with three consecutive sixes in the 42th over. Murray was punished with 20 runs in that over.

Playing a blistering knock, Gardner dismissed at 65 (39) in Dempsey’s bowling in the 43rd over. Sutherland then took the responsibility to hit boundaries, however, her innings did not last long as she was cleared up by Murray at 37.

With Georgia Wareham’s two consecutive sixes in the last over, Australia gave a huge total of 321/7 to Ireland.

For Ireland, Georgina Dempsey took four wickets conceding 54 runs. Cara Murray picked up two wickets while Orla Prendergast got one.

Brief scores: Australia 321/7 (Ellyse Perry 91, Ashleigh Gardner 65, Georgina Dempsey 4-54) vs Ireland 168 (Amy Hunter 50, Gaby Lewis 37, Georgia Wareham 3-33).

