Australia's bowling lineup suffers another setback, Hazlewood ruled out of first Ashes Test

Perth [Australia], November 15 : Australia's fast-bowling resources have taken another major hit ahead of the Ashes series, with ace pacer Josh Hazlewood ruled out of the first Test in Perth, as reported by the International Cricket Council (ICC). The setback follows the earlier unavailability of Australia's regular captain and fast bowler Pat Cummins, who is recovering from a back injury and will miss at least the opening Test.

Hazlewood sustained the injury during New South Wales' Sheffield Shield clash against Victoria in Sydney, forcing him off the field. While initial scans suggested no muscle strain, follow-up imaging confirmed a hamstring injury, highlighting the challenges of early detection in low-grade muscle injuries.

"Initial scans on Wednesday were clear of muscle strain, however, follow-up imaging today has confirmed the injury. Early imaging can occasionally underestimate low-grade muscle injuries," a Cricket Australia statement on Saturday said, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

Australia find themselves very thin on fast-bowling resources, with Sean Abbott, Lance Morris, Jhye Richardson and Spencer Johnson, along with Cummins and Hazlewood, all currently unavailable due to injuries.

In Hazlewood's absence, pacer Michael Neser has been added to the squad for the first Ashes Test, set to take place from November 21 at the Perth Stadium.

Hazlewood's injury might pave the way for South Australia pacer Brendan Doggett, who could earn his maiden Test cap if selected.

Hazlewood, who has 295 Test scalps in 76 matches to his name, is the second-highest wicket-taker for Australia in the ongoing World Test Championship 2025-27 after Mitchell Starc, with 14 wickets in three matches. He bowled impressively in last month's white-ball series against India and again showcased strong rhythm during his recent Shield appearance.

Australia will be looking to stage a dominant win against England in the Ashes series and maintain their grip on the top spot of the WTC 2025-27 rankings. England, on the other hand, are positioned sixth in the WTC points table and will look to defeat Australia in Australia for the first time since the 2013 Ashes series.

Australia's updated squad for the first Ashes Test: Steve Smith (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster.

