Australia's Laura Harris equals world record with 15-ball fifty in women's T20s

New Delhi [India], December 28 : Australian player Laura Harris scripted history on Sunday as she became the second woman to hit a fastest fifty in T20 cricket, according to ESPNcricinfo.

The 35-year-old cricketer achieved this historic milestone in just 15 deliveries during the Women's Super Smash match between Otago and Canterbury at Molyneux Park in Alexandra, New Zealand.

The 35-year-old Harris, who was playing for Otago, equalled the record of England's Marie Kelly, who also hammered a 15-ball half-century for Warwickshire against Gloucestershire in 2022.

Harris, who was making her debut for Otago, scored 52 runs off 17 deliveries, with six boundaries and four maximums, before getting out by Canterbury seamer Gabby Sullivan.

Laura Harris' knock helped Otago to chase down the 146-run target in just 14.5 overs, winning the match by six wickets. The 35-year-old Harris was named Player of the Match for her blistering knock.

Ahead of the Women's Super Smash, the 35-year-old Laura Harris had a dismal outing in the Women's Big Bash League tournament. She represented Sydney Thunder Women and played 10 matches, scoring just 69 runs at a poor average of 11.50.

Overall, the veteran Australian cricketer Harris has played 133 Women's Big Bash League matches, scoring 1344 runs at an average of 16.59. She has made one half-century and has a strike rate of 160.76.

The fastest fifty recorded in women's T20I cricket is by New Zealand's Sophie Devine. She slammed an 18-ball half-century during Bengaluru T20I against India Women in 2015, according to ESPNcricinfo

Australia's Phoebe Litchfield and India's Richa Ghosh also slammed the joint fastest half-centuries in T20Is. Litchfield's 18-ball fifty came against West Indies Women in Sydney in 2023, whereas Ghosh achieved the landmark against the Caribbean Women in 2024 in Navi Mumbai.

