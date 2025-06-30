Australia's powerhouses return for World Championship of Legends

New Delhi [India], June 30 : Cricket's fiercest competitors are back in action as Brett Lee, Chris Lynn, and Shaun Marsh lead a star-studded Australia Champions line-up for the World Championship of Legends 2025. With explosive speed, unmatched power, and a never-say-die spirit, this squad is built to thrill and dominate, according to a release from WCL.

Joining this elite trio are proven match-winners: Ben Cutting, Moises Henriques, Peter Siddle, Nathan Coulter-Nile, and D'Arcy Short, bringing together a perfect blend of experience, athleticism, and raw Australian grit.

Brett Lee said, "Being part of WCL is an incredible opportunity to relive the adrenaline of top-level cricket. Representing Australia again, alongside some of the best mates, is something truly close to my heart. We're coming with intentto entertain and to dominate," as quoted from a release by WCL.

Puneet Singh, Owner of Australia Champions, shared, "This is more than just a team, it's a statement. Australia Champions have been built with legends who defined generations. With Brett, Lynny, and Cutting leading the charge, we're bringing back the fierce Australian spirit to WCL. Expect fireworks, passion, and pure cricketing brilliance."

Harshit Tomar, Founder & CEO of the World Championship of Legends, said, "Australia has always been a force in world cricket, and the WCL is proud to welcome back icons like Brett Lee and Chris Lynn. With a squad stacked with power hitters and fiery pacers, Australia Champions are set to be one of the most formidable teams this season."

Sanctioned by the England & Wales Cricket Board, the World Championship of Legends is a premier global T20 league that brings together the sport's most iconic names. Merging nostalgia with elite competition, WCL is where legends come home and new memories are madeon and off the field.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor