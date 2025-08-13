Australia's Scott Boland better prepared for England's Bazball blitz compared to 2023 fiasco

Melbourne [Australia], August 13 : Australia's seasoned speedster Scott Boland believes he is well-equipped for whatever England batters will throw at him this summer if he gets the opportunity to unleash his scintillating spells at them after being attacked relentlessly in the 2023 series.

In the last century, Boland owns the lowest Test bowling average among anyone with more than 50 wickets in the format. Boland blazed his way to a sizzling hat-trick against the West Indies in Jamaica, reducing his figure to 16.53, leaving him sixth in the all-time list.

Before the pre-Bazball era, Boland scalped 18 wickets at 9.55 in his debut Ashes series. After Brendon McCullum took charge, Boland's effectiveness dropped to two scalps in as many Tests at 115.50 in the 2023 edition of the rivalry.

With 100 days left for the Ashes to add another chapter in its rich history, Boland acknowledged that he is unsure about the number of appearances awaiting him.

In a scenario where Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood are all fit, Boland automatically falls down in the pecking order. However, the 36-year-old remains assured about being prepared for whatever approach England adopts against him.

"I've obviously thought about it a lot since it happened in 2023. But I still think there were times in England where I bowled pretty well and just didn't get a wicket. I'm a better bowler than I was back then. I'm going to be in our conditions that I know really, really well. I'm hoping to put in some good performances," Boland said during an event in Melbourne as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

Boland expects the Australian conditions to differ from those prevailing in England. He expects that if Australian surfaces turn out to be ones like they did in the past four summers, the Baggy Greens' bowling unit can reduce the Bazball brand to silence.

"They're going to play aggressively. If the wickets stay similar to what they've been over the last few years, I think we're going to be in the game all the time," Boland said.

"There were little parts of the England tour last time, when the ball sort of moved around and favoured the bowlers, but generally over there, the wickets have been a bit flatter. And then when you come to Australia, certainly the last three or four years, they've been bowler-friendly," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor