Australia's Sean Abbott lauds Mitchell Marsh’s leadership brilliance after series-clinching 2nd T20I victory

Durban [South Africa], September 2 : Australia’s white-ball tour of South Africa got off to a thriving start under their new captain Mitchell Marsh, whose role has been applauded by his fast-bowling counterpart Sean Abbott.

Marsh was given the first shot at becoming Australia's regular T20I captain after his predecessor Aaron Finch retired from the game. The brilliant all-rounder has been selected captain of Australia's white-ball tour of South Africa.

Marsh has so far checked all the proper boxes. He has led the team to two convincing victories over the Proteas, giving them a 2-0 lead in the three-match T20I series. Furthermore, he made game-winning contributions in both games.

In the first match, he was named Player of the Match for his unbeaten 92 from 49 balls, which included 13 fours and two sixes. This contributed to Australia's total of 226/6. This game was won by 111 runs.

In the second T20I, he batted undefeated for 76 runs from 39 balls. Australia chased down a 165-run target in 14.5 overs, with eight wickets to spare. During this knock, he hammered the South African attack all over the park, smashing six sixes.

This was no surprise to his teammate Sean Abbott, who won the Player of the Match award in the second game for his 3/22.

“I think the way he's playing on the park is just the way he's been playing for such a long time now. To Mitch's credit he's quite a level personality, certainly amongst the group," ICC quoted Abbott as saying.

“He hasn't changed at all since stepping into the captaincy, albeit only two games and having only been on tour for a week. Not surprised at all that he's doing really well and flourishing in his first two games as captain," he added.

“It's really good to see because he's such a great person, such a good team man and really cares about people around him," Abbott said.

Marsh will also lead Australia in the upcoming five-game ODI series.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor