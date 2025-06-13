Australia's Starc-Hazlewood stitch historic 10th wicket partnership during WTC final against SA

London [UK], June 13 : The Australian pair of Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood made history on Friday, putting on the joint-highest-ever 10th-wicket partnership in an ICC tournament knockout match.

Starc, Hazlewood achieved this feat during the ICC World Test Championship final against South Africa on Friday. Coming into day three at 144/8, Australia lost Nathan Lyon early, but Starc struck a historic half-century, the first one by a batter number nine or below in an ICC tournament knockout match, while Hazlewood's solid defence helped his partner accumulate runs. They both put on 59 runs for the final wicket, enabling the Aussies to set a 282-run target for the Proteas.

They have now joined the New Zealand pair of Jeetan Patel and James Franklin, who took NZ from 149/9 to 208 all out during an unsuccessful run-chase of 290 against Sri Lanka in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2007 semifinal.

Coming to the match, after Australia was put to bat first by SA, they sank to 67/4 at the end of the first session. A 79-run stand between Steve Smith (66 in 112 balls, with 10 fours) and Beau Webster (72 in 92 balls, with 11 fours) and Webster's 46-run stand with Alex Carey (23 in 31 balls, with four boundaries) pushed Australia near to 200-run mark.

But Kagiso Rabada (5/51) and Marco Jansen (3/49) continued applying pressure, reducing the Aussies to 212.SA had an even nightmarish start, losing four wickets for 43 runs at the end of day's play, with none of their batters touching the 20-run mark.

On day two, South Africa started with better intent with the bat, as skipper Temba Bavuma (36 in 84 balls, with four boundaries and a six) and David Bedingham (45 in 111 balls, with six fours) put on a half-century partnership to start off the day. However, skipper Pat Cummins (6/28) delivered historic bowling figures, triggering another collapse that bundled out the Proteas for just 138 runs. SA trailed by 74 runs.

During Australia's second innings, Proteas' pace took the spotlight once again, sinking Aussies to 73/7. However, Alex Carey (43 in 50 balls, with five fours) put in a 61-run stand with Starc to finish off day two at 144/8.

On day three, Proteas removed Nathan Lyon early, but Starc and Hazlewood (17 in 53 balls, with two fours) frustrated Proteas with a 59-run stand. Australia was finally bundled out for 207, giving the Proteas a target of 282 runs to win the ICC WTC mace.

Rabada (4/59) and Lungi Ngidi (3/38) shone with the ball for South Africa, with Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen and Aiden Markram getting a wicket each.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor