Australia’s Steve Smith makes extraordinary commentary debut in peculiar appearance via hologram

Steve Smith has made his cricket commentary debut in a peculiar appearance via hologram for the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The star Australian batter announced earlier this week he would be taking part in the T20 tournament, revealing he would be joining an exceptional and talented team.

Steve Smith has joined the expert panel for the marquee tournament. Smith will be making his broadcast debut with Star Sports, adding his invaluable insights and expertise to Star Sports’ already impressive roster of panelists, the broadcaster said in a statement.

The lack of details and the fact he hadn't been signed by any of the teams led many to speculate that he'd be commentating. And that theory proved correct on Friday as Smith appeared alongside fellow Aussies Tom Moody and Aaron Finch in the Star Sports studio in India.

Smith told fans on Tuesday in a video posted to Twitter: "Namaste India, I've got some exciting news for you. I am joining IPL 2023. Yes that's right, I am joining an exceptional and passionate team in India."

Smith hasn't played in the IPL for the last two years and went unsold in the 2023 auction before withdrawing his name. The 34-year-old has played for four different franchises, with his last team being the Dehli Capitals in 2021.

