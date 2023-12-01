Australia's top stars to enter IPL 2024 with highest auction base price

New Delhi [India], December 1 : Australia's top stars from the World Cup-winning squad will feature among 25 players to enter the 2024 IPL player auction with a base price of Rs 2 crore, according to ESPNcricinfo.

Pat Cummins, Travis Head, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Steven Smith, Josh Inglis and Sean Abbott are the seven Australian players who will feature in the IPL auction with a base price of 2 crore.

According to ESPNcricinfo, the IPL auction will take place in Dubai on December 19 which will be the first time an IPL auction will take place outside India.

New Zealand batting allrounder Rachin Ravindra, who stole the limelight with 578 runs and five wickets at a strike rate of 106 at the World Cup, has listed his base price at Rs 50 lakh.

Among the players who hold a high price tag are South Africa's highest wicket-taker at the World Cup, Gerald Coetzee, England batter Harry Brook, who was released by Sunrisers Hyderabad, Indian speedsters Harshal Patel, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav and all-rounder Kedar Jadhav.

Last Sunday, all ten Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises released their list of retained/released players ahead of the mini-auction, which will take place next month.

With the player retention window for the IPL 2024 season drawing to a close, the 10 franchises have cumulatively retained 173 players.

On Friday, ESPNcricinfo stated that the IPL shared with the franchises a list of 1,166 players who had registered for the auction.

However, the final pool of players will be smaller after the teams submit the names of players they are interested in.

The list includes 45 players from Associate nations, 909 uncapped players of which 812 are Indian, and 18 capped Indian players.

Base Price Rs 2 crore: Harshal Patel, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Kedar Jadhav, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Starc, Steve Smith, Mustafizur Rahman, Tom Banton, Harry Brook, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Lockie Ferguson, Gerald Coetzee, Rilee Rossouw, Rassie van der Dussen, Angelo Mathews

Base price Rs 1.5 crore: Mohammad Nabi, Moises Henriques, Chris Lynn, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams, Daniel Worrall, Tom Curran, Marchant de Lange, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Tymal Mills, Phil Salt, Corey Anderson, Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Tim Southee, Colin Ingram, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jason Holder, Sherfane Rutherford

Base price Rs 1 crore: Ashton Agar, Riley Meredith, D'Arcy Short, Ashton Turner, Gus Atkinson, Sam Billings, Michael Bracewell, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Alzarri Joseph, Rovman Powell, David Wiese.

