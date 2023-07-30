Australia's Usman Khawaja completes 5,000 runs in Test cricket

London [UK], July 30 : Australian opener Usman Khawaja reached the landmark of 5,000 Test runs on Sunday.

The 36-year-old veteran accomplished this milestone during Australia's fifth and final Ashes Test at The Oval.

On the final ball of the 37th over bowled by Mark Wood during a run-chase of 384 runs, Khawaja took a double, reaching the milestone and becoming the 21st Australian to do so.

At the end of the second session, he was unbeaten at 69 in 130 balls, with eight boundaries.

In 66 Tests, Khawaja has scored 5,001 runs at an average of 47.62. He has scored 15 centuries and 24 half-centuries in 117 innings, with the best score of 195*.

The batter is in red-hot form in Ashes 2023, scoring 493 runs in five matches, 10 innings at an average of 54.77 so far. He has one century and three fifties, with the best score of 141.

Coming to the match, Australia is 135/0, with Khawaja (69*) and David Warner (58*) unbeaten at the end of second session on day four.

In their second innings, England was all out for 395 runs and they gained a lead of 383 runs over Australia, setting them 384 to win.

Zak Crawley (73 in 76 balls, with nine fours) and Ben Duckett (42 in 55 balls) stitched a solid 79-run opening stand. Crawley had a 61-run stand for the second wicket with skipper Ben Stokes (42 in 67 balls, with three fours and a six). Later, Stokes had a 73-run stand for the third wicket with Joe Root. After Stokes' departure, Harry Brook was also dismissed quickly, leaving England at 222/4.

Then it was Root and Jonny Bairstow who had a fifth-wicket partnership of 110 runs. Root was dismissed for 91 off 106 balls, with 11 fours and a six and Bairstow was later dismissed for 78 in 103 balls, with 11 fours, leaving England at 360/6. A useful 29 by Mooen Ali in his final Test innings proved to be vital in taking England to 395.

Mitchell Starc (4/100) and Todd Murphy (4/110) were the top bowlers for Australia.

In their first innings, Australia was bundled out for 295 runs and they had a 12-run lead. They lost wickets at regular intervals. At the top of the order, Steve Smith (71 in 123 balls, with six fours) and Usman Khawaja (47 in 157 balls with seven fours) delivered key contributions which kept Australia's innings together.

Down the order, skipper Pat Cummins (36) and an aggressive Todd Murphy (34 in 39 balls with two fours and three sixes) helped the Aussies gain the lead, putting on a 49-run stand. Smith and Cummins had also put on a 54-run stand for the eighth wicket.

Chris Woakes (3/61) emerged as the pick of the bowlers for England, while Root, Wood and Broad took two wickets each. James Anderson got one wicket.

In their first innings, England was bundled out for 283 runs after being put to bat first by Australia. Harry Brook (85 in 91 balls with 11 fours and two sixes) top-scored for England and had a 111-run stand with Moeen Ali (34 in 37 balls with three fours and two sixes) after England slipped to 73/3. Later a 49-run stand for the eighth wicket between Mark Wood (28) and Chris Woakes (36) helped England reach a decent first-innings score.

Mitchell Starc (4/82) was the pick of the bowlers for Australia. Josh Hazlewood and Todd Murphy took two wickets each while skipper Pat Cummins and Mitchell Marsh got a wicket each.

Australia is leading the five-match series 2-1. Though Australia has regained the Ashes urn, England can still go out of this home series respectfully after a 2-2 draw.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor