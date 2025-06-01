Melbourne [Australia], June 1 : Australian all-rounder Beau Webster, who kick-started his international career during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India, expressed excitement at the idea of featuring in the ICC World Test Championship alongside fellow all-rounder Cameron Green, whom he termed as a "generational talent".

Since his debut against India at the SCG in January 2025, Webster has presented himself as a viable all-round option in the Australia Test setup.

His three Test outings, which yielded 150 runs, including a fifty and three wickets, impressed the selectors enough to select the Tasmanian into the squad for the upcoming World Test Championship Final against South Africa, starting June 11, as per the ICC.

Webster further boosted his claims during his county stint with Warwickshire, scoring 172 runs and picking 10 wickets from his four outings. This was a follow-up to his 2024 returns for Gloucestershire, where the all-rounder scored 233 runs and picked 16 wickets in four games.

Green, Australia's other pace all-rounder in the squad for the Ultimate Test, has also impressed with his three centuries from five county games for Gloucestershire.

However, Green is returning from a back surgery and has not bowled yet, which means that Webster's returns with the ball in English conditions assume greater significance.

Green's excellence as a batter and Webster's all-round perseverance open up the possibility of both players featuring in the Ultimate Test.

Speaking to The Sydney Morning Herald, Webster was excited at this prospect.

"He [Green] is a generational talent and a phenomenal cricketer," Webster said as quoted by the ICC.

"He is only going to get better. He is only 25, so he has got a lot of cricket ahead of him."

"I do not know what the make-up of the top six is going to look like or which way they are going to go with in terms of all-rounders, but I am certainly hoping we can both be in there," he concluded.

Webster hoped that his performances in England could catch the selectors' attention before Australia's title defence against South Africa.

"I like testing myself with the Dukes ball in different conditions. Hopefully, I can keep putting my name in front of selectors and become hard to drop out of that XI. That is probably my main purpose coming over, to keep my game ticking over."

In case of a scenario where both players feature in the XI, someone like Marnus Labuschagne could be pushed up the order to open the innings. Webster backed Labuschagne, who averages nine from three county innings, to deliver his best in the summit clash.

"When he is at his best, he is unbelievable. His record speaks for itself. He is a hundred-maker and a game winner. I am sure going to the top [of the batting] would not phase him too much. Whoever gets the nod for that final is going to be raring to go," he said.

Webster's international journey has been quite a ride, with the all-rounder's impressive domestic run converting into an international debut at the start of this year in the Sydney Test against India, courtesy of Green's absence and Mitch Marsh's unimpressive returns in the summer.

"I am very, very proud of what I have done," Webster added. "But it is only the start, and I am looking to build on what I have started in the Baggy Green."

Webster looked back at his Test debut as his most memorable memory. The all-rounder hit the winning runs at the SCG for Australia as they claimed the Border-Gavaskar Trophy by a 3-1 margin in the five-Test series.

"It was a bit of a whirlwind. It all went so quickly, and I do wish I had soaked it up a little bit more. To be out in the middle with Travis was something I will never forget."

"To this day [hitting the winning runs] was my favourite cricketing moment, without a doubt," he concluded.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor