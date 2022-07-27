Australia's women's cricket team to miss opening ceremony of Common Wealth Games 2022?

Australia's women's cricket team, might opt out of the opening ceremony of Common Wealth Games 2022 on the 28th of July to concentrate on their clash with India.Cricket returns to the CWG after a hiatus of 24 years and will feature an eight-team T20 tournament with 16 matches to be played, including the final on the 7th of August. The teams are divided into two groups, and Australia are grouped together with India, Pakistan, and Barbados in group A.

Australian coach Shelley Nitschke is expecting a tough game against the no.4 ranked side in the world. She stated that playing in the opening game of the inaugural edition of the tournament is a big motivation for the players.“It’s a big motivation. It’s the first one, it’s something new for us. We’re really keen to put our best foot forward and hopefully add a gold medal to the mix. It’s important and the girls are excited about it. We expect a decent crowd there on Friday against India, but in effect, our preparation stays reasonably similar to what we do in the big tournaments,” Nitschke said on the eve of the opening ceremony.

