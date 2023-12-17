AUSvPAK: Nathan Lyon completes 500th Test wicket; third Aussie after Warne, McGrath to achieve the feat

Perth, Dec 17 Australia off-spinner Nathan Lyon became the eighth player to take 500 career Test wickets during the first Test against Pakistan at the Perth Stadium on Sunday.

Lyon reached the milestone wicket in his 123rd Test, when he dismissed Faheem Ashraf lbw on review. The same over he removed Aamer Jamal and crossed the landmark figure.

The 36-year-old became the third Australian to reach the landmark after late Shane Warne Glenn McGrath (563) and Glenn McGrath (563).

Moreover, he became the fourth spinner to reach the landmark, etching his name in the illustrious list which includes the names like Muttiah Muralidaran, Warne and Anil Kumble.

Following Australia's formidable first-innings tally of 487 against Pakistan, Lyon showcased his wizardry late on day two, orchestrating Abdullah Shafique's dismissal with a canny set-up. He then proceeded to astound with consecutive stumpings, claiming the wickets of Imam-ul-Haq and Aamer Jamal.

Lyon found himself on the cusp of the monumental milestone, needing just one more wicket as Pakistan stood at nine wickets down. But, was forced to wait another 24 hours as Travis Head dismissed Pakistan's No.11 instead.

And after several close calls in the Pakistan's second innings, Lyon finally got his man when Ashraf was out lbw on review, having initially seen a strong appeal turned down.

Lyon, who made his debut against Sri Lanka in 2011, has 23 five-wicket hauls under his belt and also picked up 10 wickets in a Test on four occasions.

