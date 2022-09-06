Avesh doubtful for rest of Asia Cup 2022, Chahar likely to replace him: Report

Dubai, Sep 6 India pacer Avesh Khan hasn't yet fully recovered from the illness and his participation is doubtful for the rest of the Asia Cup 2022.

Avesh was ruled out of the Super Four stage match against Pakistan, on Sunday, after complaining of fever, but India coach Rahul Dravid had expected him to be available for the later games in the tournament.

The pacer is currently under the supervision of BCCI's medical staff. If he fails to recover soon, Deepak Chahar, who is in the reserves, is likely to replace Avesh.

Meanwhile, Chahar has been a regular at India's net sessions over the past ten days in Dubai. On Tuesday, he went through an extended bowling session beside the main square before the start of India's game against Sri Lanka and his session was keenly monitored by bowling coach Paras Mhambrey, an ESPNcricinfo report said.

The 30-year-old pacer is also slowly returning to competitive cricket following a long rehabilitation for a quadricep injury, which he had suffered in February.

After missing the IPL 2022, where he was one of Chennai Super Kings' costliest buys, the pacer returned to cricket after a gap of six months for the ODI tour of Zimbabwe last month. Chahar played two of the three games there, where he picked up five wickets, including 3 for 27 in his comeback game.

On the other hand, Avesh played both of India's group-stage games in the Asia Cup but proved expensive. He conceded 72 runs across six overs in the two games he played, including 1 for 53 in the 40-run win against Hong Kong. He has so far featured in 13 T20Is in which he has picked up 15 wickets at an economy of 9.10.

