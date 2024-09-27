Avishka Fernando shines with explosive batting at Zim Afro T10

Harare [Zimbabwe], September 27 : The NYS Lagos Strikers have yet again put up a top-notch performance against Cape Town Samp Army at the Zim Afro T10 tournament. With his outstanding performance, Avishka Fernando, the star player for the Strikers, continued to score runs.

The game was set in motion by the brilliant opening innings of Rassie van der Dussen (51) and Avishka Fernando (66), who combined to form an explosive opening partnership that helped NYS Lagos win by a commanding 42 runs in an exciting encounter.

Avishka Fernando expressed his satisfaction with his steady scoring throughout the competition and said that he can't wait to maintain this form of his.

"Yes, in this tournament I managed to get runs in all games that I played so I'm happy about that. I can't wait to maintain this form in the remaining games," Fernando was quoted in a form as saying.

After taking the field first, the NYS Lagos batted brilliantly to score a perfect 133/2 runs. In retaliation, the Cape Town Samp Army got off to a fast start thanks to contributions of a perfect above-70 run score from Jack Taylor and Brian Bennett. However, big hitters were restricted by the skilful bowling of Oshane Thomas. In the end, NYS Lagos won by 42 runs for the day and qualified for the following round.

Talking about the NYS Lagos Strikers Squad playing the right team sport, Avishka shared, "As a team, we're thrilled to have qualified for the next stage. We're taking it game by game, and our goal is to finish this tournament on a high note."

Reflecting on the team's journey, Fernando emphasised the collective effort that led to their qualification, showcasing their focus and determination., "Yes, as a team, we are happy that we got qualified for qualifiers. We're taking it game by game, and our goal is to finish this tournament on a high note."

Discussing his approach in the shorter format of the game, Fernando revealed his strategy for contributing to the team's score without fixating on individual milestones, "I wasn't focused on scoring a hundred in this inning. In a 10-over match, it's crucial to communicate with my batting partner and focus on building a solid total for the team, that was the plan."

With a commanding 42-run victory over Cape Town Samp Army, the NYS Lagos once again established a successful stride and demonstrated their ability to contain the big hitters. By virtue of the disciplined bowling of Oshane Thomas and the strong performances of their openers, NYS Lagos not only secured their place in the next round but also established a formidable platform for the rest of the tournament.

