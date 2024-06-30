Axar Patel, lost amid established names and IPL stars, Team India's silent, underrated impact player in T20 WC triumph

New Delhi [India], June 30 : India has ended its 11-year-long ICC trophy drought by securing their second ICC T20 World Cup title, defeating South Africa in a heart-throbbing, thrilling and an edge-of-the seat title clash by seven runs and becoming the first-ever team to win the trophy unbeaten.

In this memorable streak of eight wins, emerged a lot of superstars for India. While all-time greats like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli stepped up when it mattered the most out of habit, some future legends of the game like Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav etc also made notable contributions, be it an impactful knock or a game-changing wicket/catch. While big names like Virat, Rohit, Bumrah, Hardik and Suryakumar got the most of hype, social media noise and footage thanks to their star power and successful Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise careers, there was one name that silently delivered one of the biggest impacts ever by a player in an ICC tournament, Axar Patel, one of India's spin bowling all rounder options.

In eight games and five innings, Axar ended with 92 runs at an average of 23.00 and a strike rate of 139.39, with the best score of 47. He also took nine wickets at an average of 19.22 and an economy rate of 7.86, with the best figures of 3/23.

While these numbers might look very ordinary on paper, one needs to truly look beyond them, into the crucial moments where Axar made game-changing impact.

Here is a look at some impactful contributions by Axar in the tournament:

-Against Pakistan: During the high-profile match against arch-rivals at New York's Nassau County International Stadium, India was left reeling at 19/2 in 2.4 overs after Rohit and Virat were dismissed cheaply. It was his partnership with Rishabh Pant that helped India recover. Axar unleashed some big shots and held on end steady for a while to let Pant examine the pitch, take some calculated risks and eventually go big. This brief 38-run partnership injected some momentum into the match. Axar scored 20 in 18 balls, with two fours and a six. India reached 119 all out on a tough, unpredictable surface. During the defence of the total, Axar's dismissal of Usman Khan and end of a 31-run partnership with Mohammed Rizwan started Pakistan's downward spiral in the second half of the innings. He ended up with figures of 1/11 in two overs.

-Against Afghanistan: Aiming for a big total after batting first on a batter friendly Barbados pitch, Axar slammed two useful fours in the final over, which went for 14 runs and gave India a match-winning total of 181/8. Axar made a useful 12 in six balls. He also unleashed a spin choke on Afghanistan, taking 1/15 in three overs in India's win by 47 runs.

-Against Australia: During this must-win contest in Super Eights stage, both points-table wise and pyschologically, Axar made a vital contribution as a bowler and fielder. Chasing 206 set by India after skipper Rohit Sharma's explosive 92 in 41 balls, Australia skipper Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head unleashed a scary counter-attack after David Warner's quick dismissal, putting on a 81-run partnership in 48 balls. Axar held his nerves to get a game-turning catch at deep square leg to send back Marsh. Later, when the Aussie middle-order tried to take on Indian spinners, Axar dismissed a dangerous, red-hot Marcus Stoinis for just two runs and left Australia at a tricky situation at 135/4 in 14.1 overs. Axar ended with figures of 1/21 in three overs.

-Against England: In the semifinals, Axar stepped up once again, playing a small cameo of 10 runs in six balls, including a one-handed six to up the run-rate in death overs. During defence of a challenging 172 runs, Axar got skipper Jos Buttler caught behind by Pant after he was looking threatening, ending a brief, but strong 26-run stand with Phil Salt. Later, he made more pressure on Englishmen by dismissing Jonny Bairstow and Moeen Ali, reducing them to 46/4. England was skittled out for 103 runs in 16.4 overs and Axar took 3/23 in four overs.

-Against South Africa: In the finals: India was left staring at ghosts of past ICC tourmanent failures with 34/3. Promoted to number five, Axar wasted no time in letting his arms loose, allowing a struggling, out-of-runs Virat Kohli to take his time to settle and not worry about his scoring rate. Axar made 47 in 31 balls, with a four and four sixes at a strike rate of oveer 151, having a 72-run fourth-wicket stand with Virat. India made 176/7 in their 20 overs.

While defending the total, the pair of Tristan Stubbs and Quinton de Kock looked dangerous after quick dismissals of Reeza Hendricks and skipper Aiden Markram, developing a half-century stand. It was Axar, who broke this first big partnership of Proteas by removing Stubbs. Though Klaasen went on to dismantle Axar with some fine hitting later on and almost won it for Proteas, nobody can truly take away from Axar that impactful time he had with the bat and a crucial wicket of Stubbs.

Coming to the match, India won the toss and opted to bat first. After being reduced to 34/3, a counter-attacking partnership between Virat (76) and Axar Patel (47 in 31 balls, with one four and four sixes) of 72 runs restored India's position in the game. A 57-run stand between Virat and Shivam Dube (27 in 16 balls, with three fours and a six) took India to 176/7 in their 20 overs.

Keshav Maharaj (2/23) and Anrich Nortje (2/26) were the top bowlers for SA. Marco Jansen and Aiden Markram took a wicket each.

In the run chase of 177 runs, Proteas was reduced to 12/2 and then a 58-run partnership between Quinton de Kock (39 in 31 balls, with four boundaries and a six) and Tristan Stubbs (31 in 21 balls, with three fours and a six) brought back SA into the game. A half-century by Heinrich Klaasen (52 in 27 balls, with two fours and five sixes) threatened to take the game away from India. However, Arshdeep Singh (2/20), Jasprit Bumrah (2/18) and Hardik (3/20) made a fine comeback in death overs, keeping SA to 169/8 in their 20 overs.

Virat secured the 'Player of the Match' for his performance. Now, by securing their first ICC title since the Champions Trophy in 2013, India has ended their ICC trophy drought.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor