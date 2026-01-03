Axar Patel Scores Maiden List A Century in Gujarat vs Andhra Vijay Hazare Trophy Match

Andhra Cricket Team vs Gujarat Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Star India allrounder Axar Patel scored his first List A century, 14 years after his debut in the format, as Gujarat posted 318 for 9 against Andhra Pradesh in a Vijay Hazare Trophy match on Saturday, January 3, 2025. The left-handed batter reached 100 off 98 balls, hitting nine fours and two sixes before being dismissed for 130 by M. Anjaneyelu. The 31-year-old had previously scored 12 half-centuries in List A cricket, with a highest score of 98 not out. This was Axar’s first match for Gujarat in the 50-over tournament this season. He last played the format during India’s ODI series in Australia in October. Overall, he has played 171 List A matches, including 71 ODIs for India.

Gujarat, put in to bat first, struggled early at 29 for 3 in the seventh over. Axar and Jaymeet Patel added 51 runs for the fourth wicket. Later, at 99 for 5 in the 22nd over, Axar and Vishal Jayswal put together a 142-run partnership for the sixth wicket, taking Gujarat to 318 for 9 in 50 overs.

Axar has been named vice-captain of India’s T20 World Cup squad. The spin department includes Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar, and Washington Sundar. It remains to be seen if Axar will be included in India’s ODI squad for the New Zealand series. He was not part of the Indian ODI team that faced South Africa last month.

India’s squad for the New Zealand T20Is and T20 World Cup: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel (vice-captain), Rinku Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Washington Sundar, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper).