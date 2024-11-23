Axar Patel surprises DC fan contest winners ahead of IPL 2025 Auction

New Delhi [India], November 23 : With less than two days to go before the IPL 2025 mega auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Delhi Capitals (DC) made it a memorable experience for some of the winners of the 'Roar Macha in Jeddah' contest, as star all-rounder Axar Patel made a surprise appearance for the fans during a virtual interaction.

The contest winners, selected from thousands of video submissions showcasing their love and support for the Delhi Capitals, will travel to Jeddah to witness the auction LIVE. During the virtual meet, Axar expressed his gratitude to the fans for their unwavering support, not just for the Delhi Capitals but also for Indian cricket.

"You fans are our real backbone. Everywhere we go, it feels like we are in India. Thank you so much for supporting us. Congratulations to all the contest winners. Keep supporting us because 'Roar Tabhi Toh Machega'," Axar said while interacting with the fans.

The IPL 2025 mega auction will be held at the Abady Al Johar Arena in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on November 24 and 25.

Ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction, the Delhi-based franchise retained all-rounder Axar Patel, left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav, and right-hand batters Tristan Stubbs, Abishek Porel ahead of IPL 2025's mega auction.

Speaking on the occasion, team Chairman and co-owner Kiran Kumar Grandhi said, "I'm satisfied with our retentions and believe we have a strong and balanced core around which we aim to build the rest of our squad. The mega auction is always an exciting and dynamic experience that often throws up surprises. I wish all franchises and players the very best. I am confident that we will be able to put together a robust and terrific squad capable of winning the trophy," according to the press release from Delhi Capitals.

Team co-owner Parth Jindal added, "In Axar, Kuldeep, Tristan, and Abishek, we have the ideal blend of experience and youth, and I am very pleased with our retentions. I would have liked to retain more players who have played for DC, but the rules require us to be strategic in our choices. Going into the auction, we will have two RTM cards, which leaves the door open for players who have represented DC in the past to continue with us. We know who we want and will make every effort to bring back some, if not all, of the players. With this milestone achieved, the team is working tirelessly on the mega auction. Our intent is to build a strong and balanced squad that can bring the much-awaited IPL trophy home to our city."

Earlier in the month, former Indian cricketers Hemang Badani and Venugopal Rao joined the Delhi Capitals coaching staff as head coach and director of cricket, respectively, ahead of the next IPL season.

Meanwhile, cricketing icon and one of India's most successful captains, Sourav Ganguly, has been appointed as director of cricket for JSW Sports.

