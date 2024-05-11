Axar Patel to Lead Delhi Capitals Against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Rishabh Pant's Absence

All-rounder Axar Patel will lead the Delhi Capitals against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Sunday in the absence of suspended captain Rishabh Pant, according to PTI reports.

Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting confirmed that Axar Patel will captain the team against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Ponting praised Patel's experience and understanding of the game, noting his role as the franchise's vice-captain in recent seasons. Speaking to reporters, Ponting said, "Axar Patel will be our captain tomorrow. He’s obviously been the vice-captain of the franchise for the last couple of seasons. Very experienced IPL player, a very experienced international player. Very sensible guy, and understands the game very well. He’s really excited about it, to be honest."

Ponting also addressed the possibility of Rishabh Pant facing a ban from the IPL. He mentioned discussions about Pant's situation and confirmed that Patel would meet with the players to prepare for leading the team. Ponting stated, "We started talking about it a couple of days ago about the possibility that Rishabh (Pant) might be banned. He’s got his head around it. We have done our bowlers meetings today, he’ll catch up with all the guys tonight, go through all the plans and make sure he’s ready to lead the team tomorrow."

Read Also | CSK's Defeat to GT Boosts RCB's IPL 2024 Playoff Chances: Here's How

Axar Patel will captain Delhi Capitals against RCB in their IPL match on Sunday: Head coach Ricky Ponting #RCBvsDCpic.twitter.com/a70aelEkZ3 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 11, 2024

Reason for Suspension

Pant received a one-match suspension and a fine for slow over rate during the Delhi Capitals' match against the Rajasthan Royals on May 7. This was Delhi's third offense of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences.

The IPL announced the penalty on Saturday afternoon. Pant was fined 30 lakh rupees and suspended for one match. The rest of the playing XI, including the impact player, were each fined either 12 lakh rupees or 50% of their match fees, whichever was less.

Delhi Capitals challenged the ruling of match referee Daniel Manohar. The matter was referred to the BCCI Ombudsman for review. After a virtual hearing, the Ombudsman upheld the decision of the match referee. Pant, Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting, and Director of Cricket Sourav Ganguly were present for the hearing. BCCI CEO Hemang Amin and the match referee also attended.

The Capitals, currently fifth in the IPL standings, need two wins to solidify their playoff position. They hope Pant's absence won't significantly impact their performance. This will be Patel's first time captaining an IPL team. The all-rounder has shown promise with both bat and ball this season and will be eager to lead his team toward a playoff berth.

Indian Premier League released an official statement on Rishabh Pant and revealed that the keeper-batter has been banned for exceeding the limits of slow over rate.

You can access the BCCI Ombudsman's decision by clicking on this link.

The statement read:

"Mr Rishabh Pant, Captain, Delhi Capitals has been fined has been fined and suspended for one match for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct after his team maintained a slow over-rate during Match 56 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 against Rajasthan Royals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi on May 07, 2024.

"As it was his team’s third offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Rishabh Pant was fined INR 30 Lac and suspended for one match. The rest of the members of the Playing XI, including the Impact Player, were each individually fined either INR 12 Lac or 50 per cent of their respective match fees, whichever is lesser.

"As per Article 8 of the IPL Code of Conduct, the Delhi Capitals filed an appeal challenging the ruling of the Match Referee. Following this, the appeal was referred to the BCCI Ombudsman for review. The Ombudsman conducted a virtual hearing and affirmed that the decision of the Match Referee remains final and binding."