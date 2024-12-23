Ayub continues rampaging form as Pakistan complete historic ODI series clean sweep over South Africa

Johannesburg [South Africa], December 23 : A stroke-filled third ODI century from swashbuckling left-hander Saim Ayub and fine bowling spells from spinner Sufiyan Muqeem and pacers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah powered Pakistan to a historic clean sweep series win over South Africa following a 36 run win at Johannesburg on Sunday, ICC Cricket reported.

The result is surely a confidence booster for Pakistan, coming to Proteas after a historic ODI series win in Australia after two decades. This 0-3 defeat is Proteas' first ODI series clean sweep loss at home.

South Africa won the toss and opted to bowl first. Continuing his promising in international cricket, particularly in ODIs, Ayub compiled his second century of the series (101 in 94 balls, with 13 fours and two sixes), also claiming 1/34 with the ball as he teamed up with four fellow wicket-takers to close out the performance.

Put in to bat, Pakistan started shakily after opener Abdullah Shafique was dismissed facing his first ball. Saim and the ICC's top-ranked ODI batter Babar Azam steadied the innings, putting on a commanding 115-run partnership.

Babar's impressive 52-run knock came to an end after 71 balls, laced with seven fours, and gave a platform for skipper Mohammad Rizwan to build on, hitting the ground running with 53 off 52 (five fours and a six) and forming a resilient 93-run stand with Ayub.

Ayub's scintillating third ODI century was cut short when Corbin Bosch's clever delivery forced an edge to Heinrich Klaasen behind the stumps, with late contributions from Salman Agha (48 in 33 balls, with three fours and two sixes) and Tayyab Tahir (28 in 24 balls, with two fours and a six) lifted Pakistan to a competitive total of 308/9.

Kagiso Rabada (3/56 in 10 overs) was the top bowler for Proteas. Marco Jansen and Bjorn Fortuin also got two wickets.

Despite a quick start in reply, racing to 24/0 in the first three overs, Pakistan struck through quick Naseem Shah (2/63), as Temba Bavuma (8) picked out Saim at point.

Aiden Markram and Rassie van der Dussen (35 in 52 balls, with four boundaries and a six) set about in a rebuild following the loss of Tony de Zorzi (26 in 23 balls, with two fours and two sixes), only for Markram (19 in 26 balls, with three fours) to fall as one of Muqeem's four wickets.

After Rassie and David Miller fell, Heinrich Klaasen (81 in 43 balls, with 12 fours and two sixes) continued to steady the ship for Proteas with his third-successive fifty and had a 71-run stand with Marco Jansen before Shaheen (2/70) dismissed the in-form right-hander.

Muqeem (4/52 off eight overs) also removed the counter-attacking Jansen (26 off 23 balls with two fours and two sixes), before returning to clean up the Proteas tail at the 42-over mark for 271 runs to complete the victory.

Ayub took home the 'Player of the Match' and 'Player of the Series' awards.

