Ayub equals Afridi's heroics with stunning Bulawayo century against Zimbabwe

Bulawayo [Zimbabwe], November 27 : Young Pakistan opener Saim Ayub equalled Shahid Afridi's record for the third-fastest century by a Pakistani batter as he scored a 53-ball ton against Zimbabwe in the second ODI on Tuesday.

Ayub smashed his first ODI hundred in brilliant style, with the 22-year-old bringing up his century in just 53 balls to help Pakistan level the three-game series at 1-1 ahead of the series decider on Thursday.

It was the equal third fastest ODI century by a Pakistan men's player, matching the efforts of Afridi's 53-ball effort against Bangladesh in 2010.

Afridi holds the two fastest centuries by Pakistan players, having reached three figures in just 37 balls against Sri Lanka in 1996 and 45 deliveries against India in 2005.

Ayub has always shown plenty of promise through the early parts of his international career, but this latest knock could be just the confidence booster both he and Pakistan need ahead of next year's ICC Champions Trophy tournament.

The left-hander smashed 17 fours and three massive sixes during his 62-ball stay, eventually finishing unbeaten on 113 as he and Abdullah Shafique (32*) successfully chased down Zimbabwe's total of 145 in less than 19 overs.

Dion Myers (33 in 30 balls, with six fours) and Sean Williams (31 in 39 balls, with two fours) were the only players to cross the 20-run mark as Pakistan folded Zimbabwe for just 145 in 32.3 overs.

Abrar Ahmed (4/33) was the top wicket-taker for Pakistan, along with Salman Agha (3/26). Ayub and Faisal Akram got one scalp each.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor