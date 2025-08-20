Ayush Doseja, Hrithik Shokeen and other West Delhi Lions stars make strong case for big leagues

By Diptayan Hazra

New Delhi [India], August 20 : The Delhi Premier League (DPL) has emerged as one of the hottest breeding grounds for cricketing talent, and West Delhi Lions are making waves with some remarkable performances this season. With three wins and three losses so far, the Lions currently sit at fourth place on the points table, and several of their players have stood out with consistent contributions.

The star of the season for the Lions has been Ayush Doseja, who has been in sublime form with the bat. He is currently the leading run-getter for the franchise in this season, amassing 234 runs in six matches at a staggering strike rate of 157.05.

Reflecting on his season so far, Doseja said, "It was just that when the franchise retained me, I had a lot of responsibility being a retained player. So, I had to give my best from the beginning. The runs are still coming, and hopefully, they will continue in the future as well."

Earlier in the season, Doseja produced one of the standout innings of the tournament, smashing a breathtaking 101 off just 54 balls, which included 10 fours and five sixes, against Purani Dilli 6.

Talking about the opportunities DPL provides, and it is becoming a stage for future Indian Premier League (IPL) players, he added, "First of all, I would like to thank DDCA (Delhi & District Cricket Association) and the Delhi Premier League. They gave us this opportunity, to both youngsters and experienced players. It's a great platform for everyone. Performances here are noticed, and those who play well will definitely get opportunities in the bigger leagues, so nobody's performance will go unnoticed."

On playing under skipper Nitish Rana, Doseja was all praise, "Nitish is a very experienced player. I am learning a lot from him, both on the field and off it. I admire him. I am learning a lot from his batting and his off-the-field attitude. I'm really enjoying playing with him."

When asked about his preference, Doseja expressed a strong support for the longer format, saying, "I always prepare for every format, but personally, I want to play a lot of red-ball cricket for Delhi and for India in the future. Red-ball cricket is my first preference, but I prepare for all three formats."

Off-spinner Hrithik Shokeen has been quietly effective for the Lions, picking up four wickets in six matches at an impressive economy rate of 6.63.

Shokeen, who has played for the Mumbai Indians in the IPL, spoke about the difference between DPL and the biggest league in the country, "I think there is very little difference between DPL and IPL because the wickets are the same, the balls are the same. The players are international players and they have a lot of experience. In DPL, they have very little experience. So, I think that is the difference in experience."

On captain Nitish Rana, Shokeen said, "His captaincy has been pretty good. We've won three out of six games, and we lost two very close matches. So, I think he is the best for the team."

Speaking about his own form, he added, "Till now, I've been playing very well, and I think I'm fulfilling what the team requires from me. If it continues like this, it will be good for us."

Shokeen also revealed his love for the longer format, "Personally, I like red-ball cricket a lot. It requires more discipline and accuracy, and it tests your skills. T20 is more about performing on the day, but a four-day or five-day game demands a lot of skills and a lot of hard work. So, I think a 5-day or 4-day game is much better than T20."

With nine wickets in six matches, Manan Bharadwaj has been the spearhead of the Lions' bowling unit.

On Rana's leadership, Bharadwaj said, "Nitish is a very experienced player. He has played more than 100 IPL matches and has also represented India. His captaincy is also very good. He supports players in a very positive way and knows how to handle them."

He added, "Obviously, every cricketer dreams of playing for India. It all depends on the effort we put in on the field, whether it's batting, bowling, or fielding. If we do our job well, everything else will fall into place, I hope."

Pacer Shubham Dubey has claimed seven wickets in five matches, playing a crucial supporting role in the bowling unit.

Speaking about DPL's influence on the IPL teams, Dubey said, "DPL is a huge platform. If we do well here, then scouts come to see DPL. So, if we are doing well here, we will definitely be noticed by them. So, there are chances of going to the IPL. Then they call for trials who are doing well."

On his preference between formats, he kept it balanced, "Everyone likes red-ball cricket, but white-ball is equally good."

Looking ahead, Dubey emphasized the team's collective focus, "Our plan for the upcoming matches is simple, everyone has to perform, and we have to win games."

