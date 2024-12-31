Ayush Mhatre Breaks Yashasvi Jaiswal’s List A World Record with Stunning 181-Run Knock in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Seventeen-year-old Ayush Mhatre made history by breaking Yashasvi Jaiswal's world record in the 2024-25 Vijay Hazare Trophy. Playing for Mumbai against Nagaland at the Narendra Modi Stadium on December 31, Mhatre scored 181 runs off 117 balls, including 15 fours and 11 sixes. His knock helped Mumbai post a total of 403/7 in their 50 overs.

Mhatre’s partnership with Angrish Raghuvanshi was pivotal. The duo added 156 runs for the opening wicket, setting the stage for Mumbai’s dominant performance. Mhatre’s innings not only earned him the fifth-highest score by a Mumbai player in the history of the Vijay Hazare Trophy but also saw him surpass Jaiswal’s record. He became the youngest player globally to score over 150 runs in a List A match, breaking Jaiswal’s record of 203 runs against Jharkhand in 2019.

Youngest players to score 150+ runs in List A cricket

Age Player Team 17y 168d Ayush Mhatre Mumbai 17y 291d Yashasvi Jaiswal Mumbai 19y 63d Robin Uthappa Karnataka 19y 136d Tom Prest Hampshire

Mhatre's Previous Success in U-19 Asia Cup

Before his record-breaking performance in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Mhatre had already made an impact on the international stage. He opened for India in the 2024 U-19 Asia Cup, where he scored 176 runs in five innings at an average of 44. Though India lost to Bangladesh in the final, Mhatre’s consistent performances were a highlight of the tournament.

Stats and Records

Mhatre was 17 years and 168 days old when he achieved his landmark innings. At the time, Jaiswal was 17 years and 291 days old during his 203-run knock in 2019. Mhatre also had an impressive start to his First-Class career, scoring 441 runs in six matches at an average of 40.09, including two centuries and a fifty.

The ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy marks Mhatre’s List A debut. He has scored 303 runs in five matches at an average of 61.80, including one century and one half-century.

Notably, Mhatre went unsold in the IPL 2025 mega auction. The 17-year-old was overlooked by all franchises, but he has since responded with a record-breaking performance in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.