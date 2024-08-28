Azam Khan, 3 other Pakistan cricketers set to take part in Caribbean Premier League

Karachi [Pakistan], August 28 : The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to allow four players to take part in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), which will kick off this weekend, sources informed Geo News.

According to sources, the No-Objection Certificates (NOCs) have been issued to wicketkeeper-batter Azam Khan, opener Fakhar Zaman, left-arm pacer Mohammad Amir and all-rounder Imad Wasim.

However, sources revealed that young opener Saim Ayub's request for an NOC to play in the league has been denied by the PCB.

The 22-year-old southpaw is currently involved with the Pakistan team for their ongoing home Test series against Bangladesh.

In the CPL, Azam will represent the Guyana Amazon Warriors, while Fakhar, Amir and Wasim will feature for the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons.

Last month, PCB denied NOCs to star trio Shaheen Shah Afridi, white-ball skipper Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan for the Global T20 Canada.

The decision not to grant NOC to the star trio came after Naseem Shah's application to participate in the Hundred was turned down by the board. The young pacer was signed by the Birmingham Phoenix.

The PCB stated that Pakistan's busy international schedule was considered while making the decision.

"The PCB had received NOC requests from Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Afridi for the Global T20 event, amongst other players. After taking into consideration Pakistan's busy and packed cricket calendar in the period from August 2024 to March 2025, which includes nine ICC World Test Championship matches and next year's ICC Champions Trophy 2025, and following consultations with the three players as well as the national selection committee, it has been decided to decline their requests," PCB said in a statement.

Pakistan are currently trailing by 1-0 in their home Test series against Bangladesh. They suffered a 10-wicket defeat in Rawalpindi and will look to bounce back in the second Test, which will kick off on August 30.

Pakistan's jam-packed schedule will also see them host next year's ICC Champions Trophy.

