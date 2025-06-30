Azhar Mahmood appointed as acting head coach of Pakistan for red-ball cricket

Lahore [Pakistan], June 30 : Azhar Mahmood has been named as Pakistan's new acting red-ball head coach, according to the official website of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Azhar steps into the new role following a long stint as bowling coach and assistant head coach of Pakistan's men's side and will serve in this position until the conclusion of his current contract.

Pakistan is confident that Azhar can thrive in the role, given his expertise as both a player and a coach previously.

"A seasoned cricketing mind, Azhar Mahmood steps into the role with an impressive portfolio of experience," Pakistan said via a release, as quoted from the official website of the ICC.

"Having served as the assistant head coach of the national side, Azhar has long been a pivotal part of the team's strategic core. His deep knowledge of the game, combined with hands-on international exposure and proven success in the English county circuit, makes him exceptionally well-suited for this position," the release added.

"His red-ball pedigree is underscored by two County Championship titlesan achievement that speaks volumes about his leadership, tactical acumen and unwavering commitment to excellence," it noted.

"The PCB is confident that under Azhar's guidance, the red-ball squad will continue to grow in strength, discipline and performance on the global stage," it said.

Former fast bowler and 1992 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup winner Aaqib Javed had been fulfilling the role as red-ball coach following the departure of Australian Jason Gillespie towards the end of last year.

Mahmood's first task will be preparing the side for their upcoming assignment for the new ICC World Test Championship cycle, which is scheduled to be when South Africa visits Pakistan for a two-match series later this year.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor