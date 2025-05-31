Babar Azam Engages in Ugly Fight With Fans on Street, Pushes Man To Make Way Through Crowd; Video Goes Viral

Former Pakistan captain Babar Azam was involved in a heated argument with fans on the street during the ongoing white-ball series against Bangladesh. A video of the incident went viral, showing Babar surrounded by a crowd and visibly angry. In the video, Babar is seen gesturing aggressively and pushing a young fan aside before walking away.

After getting dropped from the Pakistan team, Babar Azam is fighting with his fans. pic.twitter.com/xYEFA7Xxk6 — M (@anngrypakiistan) May 30, 2025

The reason behind the confrontation is unclear. Some reports suggest fans taunted Babar over his exclusion from the T20I team. The right-handed batter now plays only in ODIs and Test matches after team changes following the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

This is not the first time Babar has clashed with fans. During a match in Cardiff, he was seen calling security to manage a crowd seeking selfies, expressing frustration over what he called a lack of personal space.