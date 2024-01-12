Babar Azam goes past Martin Guptil to become third highest run-getter in T20I

Auckland, Jan 12 Pakistan star-batter Babar Azam etched his name in T20I history by surpassing Martin Guptill to claim the third spot in the all-time list for the highest run-getters during the first match of the series against New Zealand on Friday.

Babar's valiant knock of 57 runs during the first match of the series against New Zealand propelled his career T20I tally to 3542 runs in 105 matches.

The accomplished batsman now stands only behind India's dynamic Indian duo, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who hold the top two positions with 4008 and 3853 runs, respectively. Babar's ascent in the rankings showcases his consistency and prowess in the shortest format of the game.

Despite his individual brilliance, Pakistan faced a formidable challenge at Eden Park, succumbing to a 46-run loss against New Zealand. The Kiwis set an imposing target of 226 runs, highlighted by explosive performances from Daryl Mitchell (61) and the ever-reliable Kane Williamson (57).

Babar, batting in an altered position at number three, led the charge for Pakistan with a resilient innings comprising six boundaries and two sixes. Saim Ayub and Mohammad Rizwan provided a fiery start, contributing 27 and 25 runs, respectively.

However, the rest of the batting lineup faltered, and Pakistan found themselves bundled out for 180 in 18 overs.

New Zealand's bowlers proved effective, capitalizing on the wickets secured by Tim Southee (4-25) and Ben Sear (2-42). Despite Babar's individual milestone, the collective effort fell short, leaving Pakistan trailing 1-0 in the five-match series.

