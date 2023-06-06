Babar Azam in ICC men's Player of the Month nominee list

Dubai [UAE], June 6 : The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday announced the nominees of the men's Player of the Month for May with Pakistan skipper Babar Azam featuring in the list that has two more players.

Azam has again found his way into the ICC award nominee list. With his bat and captaincy skills, Babar performed well in his team's home ODI series against New Zealand.

Babar joined his teammate Imam-ul-Haq for a century second-wicket stand on May 3. He finished off with 54 in 62 balls and with his contribution with the bat, Pakistan went on to post a score of 287/6. In the second innings, he used six bowlers as the New Zealand side were bowled out for a score of 261 in reply.

The skipper shifted through gears in the next match as he claimed the Player of the Match award in Paksitan's 102-run win to go 4-1 up in the series. Babar struck 107 (117), and his 18th ODI century, helping the hosts to reach a total of 334/6.

Bangladesh's Najmul Hossain Shanto is another name that has been added to the nominees for the ICC POTM award. Shanto's rise in the world of cricket continued in the past month. The 24-year-old is enjoying another prolific series in the ODI format.

He was slotted in the No.3 position for the series against Ireland and he began with a knock of 44. His efforts went into vain as the weather played spoiled sport.

In match two, Najmul's heroics secured a stunning victory for Bangladesh. While chasing a target of 320 in a 45-over match, Shanto struck a stunning maiden century in the ODI format finishing with a score of 117 from 93 deliveries.

Due to his heroics with the bat, Bangladesh went on to win in the final over of the chase, Najmul's effort was rewarded with Player of the Series honours.

Ireland's Harry Tector is the third and final name to feature in the nominee list. Tector walked out onto the crease with his team struggling at 16/2 in the 7th over. He turned the entire clash around by the time of his dismissal at the end of the 42nd.

Tector and George Dockrell (74* from 47 balls) powered Ireland's score to 319 in the 45-over innings. The Ireland batter backed up his performance with a knock of 45 from 48 balls in the third ODI.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor