Babar Azam now seventh in ranks of highest run-getters for Pakistan

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 23 : Pakistan skipper Babar Azam overtook former captain Mohammed Hafeez on Monday to become the country's seventh-highest run-getter in international cricket.

Babar achieved this during the World Cup match against Afghanistan at Chennai.

The Pakistan skipper made 74 in 92 balls, with four boundaries and a six. The knock was crucial for Babar, who has not found his best form in the marquee tournament so far.

Babar has so far scored 12, 823 runs in 266 international matches at an average of 49.13. He has scored 31 centuries and 86 fifties in 296 innings, with the best score of 196.

Babar has scored 3,772 runs at an average of 47.74 in 49 Tests with nine centuries and 26 fifties and best score of 196.

In 113 ODIs, he has made 5,566 runs at an average of 56.79, with 19 centuries and 30 fifties in 110 innings. His best score is 158.

He has made 3,485 runs at an average of 41.48 in 104 T20Is with three hundreds and 30 fifties and best individual score of 122.

Hafeez had scored 12,780 runs in 392 matches at an average of over 32, with 21 centuries and 64 fifties.

Inzaman-ul-Haq is Pakistan's leading run-scorer. In 495 international matches, he scored 20,541 runs at an average of 43.51, with 35 centuries and 129 fifties. His best score is 329.

Coming to the match, Pakistan elected to bat first and posted 282/7 in their 50 overs.

