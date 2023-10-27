Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel's effort led Pakistan to 270 against South Africa

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 27 : Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and left-handed batter Saud Shakeel's powerful knocks took Pakistan to 270 runs against South Africa in the 26th match of the ODI World Cup 2023 at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday.

The Pakistani openers, Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq failed to make a mark in the first inning. However, Babar and Saud led the 'Men in Green' batting lineup to give South Africa a sound target.

Before the first inning, 'Men in Green' won the toss and chose to bat first. Babar's plan did not go in vain as they made 270 runs in the first inning on Friday.

Shafique played a nine-run knock from 17 balls but was dismissed in the 4.3 overs by Marco Jensen (PAK 20-1).

Jansen was successful in taking the two Pakistani openers after he dismissed Imam in the 6.3 overs for 12 runs (PAK 38-2).

In the first powerplay, Pakistan scored 58 runs. Meanwhile, The Proteas picked up two early wickets in the game.

Gerald Coetzee removed Mohammad Rizwan for 31 runs from 27 balls in the 15.5 over (PAK 86-3).

In the 19.4 overs, Pakistan crossed the 100-run mark from 120 balls.

Iftikhar Ahmed too could make a huge difference in the game and was dismissed by Shamsi in the 25.1 overs for 21 runs from 31 balls (PAK 129-4)

Babar played a 50-run knock from 65 balls. However, Tabraiz Shamsi bagged his wicket in the 27.5 overs (PAK 141-5).

'Men in Green' reached the 200 runs in the 36.2 overs from 221 balls.

Shadab Khan played an attacking knock of 43 runs from 36 balls but Coetzee took his wicket in the 39.4 overs (PAK 225-6).

In the second powerplay, the 'Men in Green' smashed 167 runs and South Africa bagged four wickets.

Shamsi again bagged a big wicket after he dismissed Saud Shakeel in the 42.1 overs for 52 runs (PAK 240-7).

Shamsi picked his fourth wicket of the game after removing Shaheen Afridi for two runs in the 44.2 overs (PAK 259-8).

Mohammad Nawaz had to leave the crease after Jansen dismissed him for 24 runs in the 45.5 overs (PAK 268-9).

Lungi Ngidi picked his first wicket of the match after dismissing Mohammad Wasim Jr for seven runs in the 46.4 overs (PAK 270-10).

In the third powerplay, Pakistani batsmen scored 45 runs and the Proteas took four wickets.

Shamsi and Jansen led the Proteas' bowling attack and picked up four and three wickets respectively in their respective spells. Coetzee bagged two wickets and Ngidi took one wicket.

South Africa needs to make 271 runs to win their third consecutive match of the extravagant tournament.

