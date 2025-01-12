Babar Azam unlikely to open for Pakistan in upcoming home Tests against West Indies

Multan [Pakistan], January 12 : Former captain Babar Azam will not open for Pakistan in the upcoming two home Tests against the West Indies, according to Geo News.

Babar, who recently returned to form, opened Pakistan's innings in the absence of Saim Ayub. The young southpaw twisted his ankle while chasing the ball alongside teammate Aamer Jamal. He lost his balance and injured his ankle.

With this latest injury blow, Ayub was unable to bat in both innings. Babar, who has considerable experience as an opener, stepped up alongside skipper Shan Masood.

In his first turn, he batted confidently, amassing 58 runs from 127 deliveries. After South Africa imposed a follow-on, Babar followed up with a knock of 81(124) and formed a record-breaking 201-run opening stand with Shan.

With Ayub sidelined, the Pakistan management decided to place its faith in Imam-ul-Haq. Abdullah Shafique was another option, but he remains on the sidelines due to his lean form with the bat.

Imam has represented Pakistan in 24 Tests, scoring 1,568 runs, including 3 centuries. The 29-year-old southpaw returns to the Test fold for the first time since 2023. His last appearance for Pakistan in the Test format was on December 26, 2023, in Australia.

Along with Imam, Mohammad Haris is the second opener included for the two Tests against the Caribbean side. The young opener is yet to earn a Test cap for Pakistan.

With a couple of openers in the squad, Babar will likely return to the number three spot, according to Geo News. The first Test will begin on January 17 in Multan.

Pakistan squad for the West Indies Tests: Shan Masood (C), Saud Shakeel (VC), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Kashif Ali, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Noman Ali, Rohail Nazir (WK), Sajid Khan, Salman Ali Agha.

