Babar-Rizwan break Rohit-Dhawan’s T20I partnership record

Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan smoked England bowlers as Pakistan won the second T20I by 10 wickets at the National Stadium in Karachi. The duo put on an unbeaten 203-run partnership and helped Pakistan chase down 200 with three balls to spare. Babar and Rizwan set the highest partnership ever in a run-chase in T20Is. They surpassed their own record of 197 that they put on against South Africa back in 2021.

Babar and Rizwan, in the meantime, now have the highest runs in partnership for any wicket in T20Is. The duo currently has 1929 runs from 36 innings at an average of 56.73 with seven century and six half-century stands. En route to their stunning partnership, the Pakistan pair surpassed the Indian pair of Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma, who have scored 1743 runs from 52 innings at an average of 33.51. We believed we could chase successfully. The wicket is good under lights. It is better than expected. The team always believed in me,” Babar, having scored a 66-ball 110, said after the match. England, which started the series with a win, will be hoping for a comeback after Pakistan pulled things back level (1-1) on Thursday.