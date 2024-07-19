Babar, Shaheen, Rizwan unlikely to get NOC for Global T20 Canada

Lahore [Pakistan], July 19 : Pakistan's star trio, Babar Azam, Mohammed Rizwan, and Shaheen Afridi, are unlikely to get a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for featuring in the upcoming Global T20 Canada, sources told Geo News.

The sources informed Geo News that the players won't get an NOC despite the league schedule, avoiding any clashes with Pakistan's international fixtures.

Pakistan will play the two-match Test series against Bangladesh, which will kick off on August 21. The Canadian League will be played from July 25 to August 11.

It was also reported that the reason for the likely denial of the NOC is that players playing in all formats will not be issued the certificate according to the policy. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is not in favour of issuing NOCs to players because of the hectic schedule that lies ahead of them.

Star pacer Naseem Shah was also denied an NOC last week to feature in The Hundred. The sources informed Geo News that, after reviewing the application submitted by the Pakistan cricketer, the decision to deny the NOC has been taken as a preventive measure.

The sources stated that Naseem's application has been dismissed to safeguard him from injuries since the youngster features in all three formats for Pakistan and suffered injuries and fitness challenges last year.

Apart from the star trio, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Nawaz, Asif Ali, and Iftikhar Ahmed also have Global T20 Canada contracts.

Earlier this week, PCB chairman Naqvi stated that the players would get the NOC based on certain criteria. Players who fulfil the criteria will get the NOC.

"The players will be promoted on the basis of their fitness and performance. There's no place for players who do not fit the criteria. There'll also be no compromise on discipline," said PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi.

In their crucial World Test Championship matches against Bangladesh, Pakistan red-ball head coach Jason Gillispie has already hinted at the possible unavailability of star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi for the series.

Shaheen and his wife, Ansha, who got married last year, are expecting the birth of their first child. Due to this, he could miss the Test series against Bangladesh next month.

"Shaheen can miss Bangladesh Test matches due to childbirth. We can give him [some] rest if he wants to stay with his wife till then," Pakistan's red-ball coach, Jason Gillispie, said last week.

