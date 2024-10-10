Babar should rest, Shan doesn't know captaincy: Basit Ali's scathing attack on Pakistan team

New Delhi [India], October 10 : Former cricketer Basit Ali launched a scathing attack on the Pakistan team following their abysmal display against England in the Multan Test.

After Pakistan batters reigned supreme on the opening two days of the series opener, England took control from the hosts and didn't let it slip away from their palms for a moment.

After finding themselves trailing by 267 runs, an inspired bowling performance from the visitors reduced Pakistan to 29/2.

After going through a lean patch and facing criticism for his performances, Babar Azam's moment for redemption was on the cusp of fruition. But Gus Atkinson spoiled Babar's party, forcing him to return with a single-digit score of 5(15).

A hard-length delivery that landed near the crack nipped away from Babar, who tried his best not to edge it to the keeper but miserably failed in his attempt.

After witnessing another underwhelming performance from Babar, Basit feels it is time for the 29-year-old to take a rest. He even hinted at the differential treatment among the players by claiming that if any other player had been in Babar's place, he would have been dropped from the squad.

"Babar Azam needs rest. Babar should say that I need to rest. It has been 18 innings since he has performed. If some other player was playing, then he would be out of the squad after three games, like Fawad Alam. This is the bitter truth," Basit said on his YouTube channel.

While talking about the flaw in the former Pakistan skipper's technique, Basit expressed his frustration and added, "Babar should reduce his stance. It is a lot now. The whole world is laughing. Is this how to play?"

Basit shifted his focus on Test skipper Shan Masood, reaffirmed his stance on the experienced southpaw to open and stated that he doesn't know how to captain the team.

"I have been saying that Shan is an opener he should open. But he played at number three. Now, what will happen? Who will you drop? He should play at his number. He doesn't even know captaincy. What has happened to this cricket team? It is shameful," Basit added.

The 454-run partnership that toppled numerous records forced Pakistan's back against the wall. Pakistan's heads dropped, and confidence went down the slump as they waited for England to make its next move.

England eventually declared on 823/7, putting Pakistan to bat in the final session. Pakistan ended the day with 152/6 on the board and still trailing by 115 runs.

