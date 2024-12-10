‘Babysitter’ Rishabh Pant Wins Hearts With Adorable Interaction With Fan’s Child Ahead of Gabba Test (Watch Video)

Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant has once again captured hearts with his playful interactions with children. After the second Test against Australia in Adelaide, Pant was seen spending time with a fan’s child.

In a heartwarming video, Pant played a game of hide-and-seek with the child, who was sitting in a pram. The child appeared entertained by Pant’s antics, and at one point, he even held and tickled the child, who seemed relaxed and happy in his company.

Check out video here:

What a guy is this Rishabh pant yaar.🥹❤️



Today Rishabh pant spotted in a mall in Adelaide, There he met a fan And the way he playing with that fan's little kid.☺️🙌 pic.twitter.com/5G73YZIQem — 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐢𝐢⁴⁵ (@rushiii_12) December 9, 2024

This recent moment brought back memories of Pant babysitting Tim Paine's children during India's historic 2018-19 tour of Australia.

Tim Paine to @RishabPant777 at Boxing Day Test: "You babysit? I'll take the wife to the movies one night, you'll look after the kids?"



*Challenge accepted!* 👶



(📸 Mrs Bonnie Paine) pic.twitter.com/QkMg4DCyDT — ICC (@ICC) January 1, 2019

During the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne, Tim Paine jokingly told Rishabh Pant that he could babysit his kids so Paine could take his wife out to the movies. Pant took the joke in stride and posed for a picture with Paine's children, happily accepting the role of a babysitter. This is how Pant earned the playful title of "babysitter."

On the cricketing front, so far, Pant has scored 87 runs in the two matches of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. He will aim to improve his performance in the upcoming three games. Pant was a key contributor to India's success in previous Test series in Australia, and the team will look to replicate that success this time around.

India suffered a 10-wicket loss against Australia in the second Test in Adelaide. The upcoming match at the Gabba presents an opportunity for the team to make a comeback and take the lead in the series. It remains to be seen what strategies the team will adopt following the defeat in the pink-ball Test.