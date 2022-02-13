'Back to where it all began': Warner on joining Delhi Capitals

Australian opener David Warner is elated to join Delhi Capitals for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Warner, who started his career with the Delhi franchise, became the first buy of the IPL 2022 mega auction for the Capitals. Warner said he was excited to meet all the new and old fans of the Delhi-based franchise.

"Back to where it all began!! Pumped to meet up with my new teammates, owners and coaching staff. Excited to meet all the new and old fans of @delhicapitals I will need some recommendations for some new reels also #india #ipl #cricket who likes my photoshop," Warner shared his picture in Delhi Daredevils jersey on Instagram.

The seasoned campaigner led Sunrisers Hyderabad to their maiden IPL title in 2016.

Having scored as many as 5449 runs in 150 matches at an average of 41.59, the southpaw is the fifth-highest run-getter in IPL history. He has 4 tons and 50 half-centuries to his name.

The Delhi-based franchise also acquired services of the Indian left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav and Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman for Rs. 2 crore each along with exciting domestic talents- Ashwin Hebbar (Rs 20 lakh), Sarfaraz Khan (Rs 20 lakh) Kamlesh Nagarkoti (1.10 crore) and KS Bharat (2.0 crore).

( With inputs from ANI )

