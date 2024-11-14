"Backed my basics": Tilak Varma after scoring maiden T20I ton against South Africa

Centurion [South Africa], November 14 : After his match-winning performance against South Africa in the 3rd T20I of the four-match series at the SuperSport Park on Wednesday, India batter Tilak Varma expressed his feelings.

Tilak Varma was named the 'Player of the Match' after his staggering performance with the bat. The left-hand batter played an unbeaten knock of 107 runs off just 56 deliveries which was laced with eight boundaries and seven maximums in his innings. The southpaw scored runs at a whopping strike rate of 191.07.

"I am okay. It was a difficult chance but I am happy we won the game. I cannot put it in words. It was my dream to play for the country and the hundred came at the right time when the team needed it. All credit to Mr. Suryakumar Yadav, our captain. He gave me the opportunity to bat at 3 and told me to express myself. Thanks to him again (turns back at SKY and smiles). I just backed my basics. The pitch was two-paced to start with and it wasn't easy for the new batters coming in when Abhishek got out. I was ready to bat long and was waiting for one," Tilak Varma said in the post-match presentation.

Recapping the match, South Africa won the toss and decided to field. Abhishek Sharma (50 runs from 25 balls, 3 fours and 5 sixes) and Tilak Varma (107* runs from 56 balls, 8 fours and 7 sixes) powered India to 219/6 in the first innings. Other batters failed to shine with the bat.

Andile Simelane and Keshav Maharaj led the Proteas bowling attack and bagged two wickets each in their respective spell.

During the run chase, Heinrich Klaasen (41 runs from 22 balls, 1 four and 4 sixes) and Marco Jansen (54 runs from 17 balls, 4 fours and 5 sixes) kept the Proteas in the game. But with the help of Arshdeep, India prevailed in the end.

Arshdeep did the job both with the new ball and in the death overs as he picked up three crucial wickets and gave 37 runs in his four-over spell. Varun Chakaravarthy bagged two wickets in his four-over spell.

