Bairstow, Richard in talks with MI to replace Will Jacks and Ryan Rickelton in IPL playoffs: Report

New Delhi [India] May 15 : England wicketkeeper/batter Jonny Bairstow and batter Richard Gleeson are in advanced talk with Mumbai Indians (MI) to replace Ryan Rickelton and Will Jacks, respectively, for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 playoffs, if MI qualify, as per a report from ESPNcricinfo.

Jacks has returned to India ahead of MI's final two group-stage games but will be unavailable for the season's conclusion due to international duty. With England's home ODI series against West Indies starting from May 29, clashing with the rescheduled knockout stage.

Rickelton, is set to miss the playoffs, with Cricket South Africa requesting members of their World Test Championship final squad to return home by May 27, according to ESPNcricinfo.

If his IPL deal goes through, Bairstow will go to India; he hasn't represented England in any format since June 2024 and was unsold at the mega IPL auction 2024.

Bairstow has played in 50 IPL games over five seasons, having previously played for Punjab Kings (2022 and 2024) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (2019-21).

With 1589 runs in the league at an average of 34.54 and a strike rate of 144.45, he has had a remarkable career in the league. He has also hit two IPL hundreds, one of which was a record-breaking run chase against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens last year.

Will Jacks has 195 runs in nine innings and five wickets with his offbreaks in the current IPL. Additionally, he received player-of-the-match honors in their home victories against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants.

Gleeson, 37, made his IPL debut last year when he played two matches for Chennai Super Kings.

Prior to their last two group stage games against the Delhi Capitals (May 21) and Punjab Kings (May 26), MI is currently ranked fourth in the points standings with seven wins and five defeats in their 12 matches.

After a steady beginning to the season, they went on a six-game winning run before losing to Gujarat Titans in their last game prior to the IPL's suspension due to increasing India-Pakistan relations.

