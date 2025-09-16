BAN vs AFG, Asia Cup 2025 Match 9: Bangladesh Wins Toss, Opts to Bat First Against Afghanistan – Check Playing XIs

Bangladesh National Cricket Team vs Afghanistan National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Bangladesh National Cricket Team vs Afghanistan National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Bangladesh won the toss and chose to bat first against Afghanistan in the ninth match of Group B in the Asia Cup 2025 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Tuesday, September 16, 2025. Bangladesh started the tournament with a win over Hong Kong but lost to Sri Lanka in their second match. The team led by Litton Das needs a win to keep their Asia Cup hopes alive. Afghanistan has played only one match so far, defeating Hong Kong in their opener. The team led by Rashid Khan will aim for back-to-back wins.

Litton Das said Bangladesh is focused on the must-win game. “We'll bat first. All boys are excited for this game, this is a must win. The wicket looks a bit on the slower side, 160 would be a good total. It looks like a good batting surface, but a bit on the slower side. The mood in the camp is good, we have had a good last few months. Can't think too much about the previous game. We have four changes - Taskin is coming back. We have three spinners and two pacers,” he said during the toss.

Rashid Khan said his side would have liked to bat first but added that in T20 cricket it does not make much difference. “The guys had a good break for three days and we got a good practice session. Our strength is our bowling unit, especially spin bowling. We still need to bowl well as a unit and hit the right areas consistently. We need to come out with a positive mindset. Body feels great, looking forward to enjoy. We go with the same team that played against Hong Kong,” he said.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2025 Match 9 Playing XIs

Bangladesh Playing XI: Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Saif Hassan, Litton Das(w/c), Towhid Hridoy, Mahedi Hasan, Nurul Hasan, Jaker Ali, Shamim Hossain, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed

Afghanistan Playing XI: Sediqullah Atal, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan(c), Noor Ahmad, AM Ghazanfar, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Fans in India can watch live streaming on SonyLIV. Television coverage will be available on the Sony Sports Network. Viewers need a subscription to access the match online.