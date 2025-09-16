BAN vs AFG LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2025 Match 9 in India

Bangladesh National Cricket Team vs Afghanistan National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Bangladesh won the toss and chose to bat first against Afghanistan in the ninth match of Group B in the Asia Cup 2025 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Tuesday, September 16, 2025. Bangladesh started the tournament with a win over Hong Kong but lost to Sri Lanka in their second match. The team led by Litton Das needs a win to keep their Asia Cup hopes alive. Afghanistan has played only one match so far, defeating Hong Kong in their opener. The team led by Rashid Khan will aim for back-to-back wins. The match will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network. Channels airing the game include Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 3 Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 Tamil, Sony Sports Ten 4 Telugu, and Sony Sports Ten 5. The live streaming will be available on the Sony Liv app and website. Viewers need a subscription to access the match online.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2025 Match 9 Live Streaming Info

Match: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2025, Match 9

Date: September 16, 2025

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Match Start Time: 8:00 PM IST

Toss Time: 7:30 PM IST

Live Streaming in India: SonyLIV app and website

Live Telecast in India: Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 3 Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 Tamil, Sony Sports Ten 4 Telugu, Sony Sports Ten 5

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2025 Match 9 Weather Report, Pitch Report 0f Sheikh Zayed Stadium

Weather Report

The weather in Abu Dhabi is expected to be clear with no chance of rain. The maximum temperature will reach 39 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is expected to be 30 degrees Celsius.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Sheikh Zayed Stadium is expected to be a sporting wicket. It will offer assistance to fast bowlers in the early overs. Spinners are likely to play a major role in the middle overs, especially in the first innings, as the dry surface will help them extract turn. Batters may need to be cautious against the new ball, but conditions are expected to improve as the game progresses. Teams bowling second will have to manage the dew, which can make it harder for spinners to grip the ball.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2025 Match 9 Playing XIs

Bangladesh Playing XI: Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Saif Hassan, Litton Das(w/c), Towhid Hridoy, Mahedi Hasan, Nurul Hasan, Jaker Ali, Shamim Hossain, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed

Afghanistan Playing XI: Sediqullah Atal, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan(c), Noor Ahmad, AM Ghazanfar, Fazalhaq Farooqi