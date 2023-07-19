Ban vs Ind: Jemimah Rodrigues shines with all-round performance to level ODI series

Dhaka [Bangladesh], July 19 : Jemimah Rodrigues' sensational all-round performance pulled India back in the three-match ODI series against Bangladesh at the Shere Bangla National Stadium on Wednesday.

Rodrigues struck her career-best ODI score of 86 in the first innings and then stepped up with the ball to register her career-best ODI bowling figures.

Her performance reflected India's fighting spirit to make a comeback in the series after ending up on the losing side in the first game.

In their pursuit of clinching the three-match ODI series, Bangladesh received two major blows within the first five overs of the game.

Opener Sharmin Akhter was the first batter to depart for a score of 2. Deepti Sharma pinned the opener right in front of the stumps to draw the first blood.

Murshida Khatun followed her footsteps moments later as Meghna Singh opened her account. Khatun was already under-pressure after playing five consecutive dot balls. She tried to free her arms by playing a drive shot. The ball landed in the full-length region and her lob shot went straight to Smriti Mandhana. She departed with a score of 12(19).

Three consecutive maiden overs ensured, Bangladesh was unable to fully utilise powerplay in their hunt of 229.

Bangladesh ended the powerplay with a score of 22-2.

Three overs later Sneh Rana came into the attack to further put the visitors in command. Lata Mondal tried to punch it across the line but ended up knicking the ball back to the stumps.

Ritu Moni and Fargana Hoque tried to rebuild Bangladesh's innings by taking calculative risks. However, their 68-run stand was brought to an end by Devika Vaidya for a score of 47(81).

Jemimah Rodrigues struck in the next over to end Ritu's day to an end as she tossed it up to invite the batter to step outside the crease and play a drive shot. She took the bait missed her shot and got stumped.

Devika followed up to make it three in three overs as Bangladesh slumped down to a score of 110-6. Rabeya Khan lost her wicket was a replica of the previous dismissal but a better version of it.

It was another tossed-up delivery, the batter took the bait and got stumped for a score of 1.

Nigar Sultana and Nahida Akter brought an end to the flurry of wickets for the next 18 balls. But Rodrigues ensured that their partnership didn't live to see another day as she tore through Nahida's defence to clip the bails off the stumps.

In the same over Sultana fell for 3(7) after getting beaten by the pace and missing the line of the ball. Two wickets in the next two overs brought an end to Bangladesh's innings and bring the series back on level terms.

India pulled one back into the series to make it 1-1 with a 108-run victory.

Earlier in the innings, Rodrigues slammed a tenacious 86 while Harmanpreet Kaur played a captain's knock of 52 to push India towards a competitive score of 228/8.

After Priya Punia fell early in the innings, Mandhania maintained the scoring rate of the Indian team. In the 37th over, Harmanpreet had to retire hurt after she was hit on her left wrist at the non-striker's end while completing a single. She came back in the 47th over to finish her innings with a score of 52.

India and Bangladesh will square off against Bangladesh in the final ODI match on Saturday at the Shere Bangla National Stadium.

Brief Score: India 228/8 (Jemimah Rodrigues 86, Harmanpreet Kaur 52; Nahida Akter 2-37) vs Bangladesh 120 (Fargana Hoque 47; Jemimah Rodrigues 4-3, Devika Vaidya 3-30).

