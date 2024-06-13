BAN vs NED, T20 World Cup 2024: Netherlands Win Toss, Opts to Bowl First Against Bangladesh

Netherlands captain Scott Edwards won the toss and elected to field against Bangladesh in their Group D match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 at Arnos Vale Ground on Thursday.

With South Africa securing one Super Eight slot in Group D, Bangladesh and the Netherlands are the two leading challengers for the remaining spot. Both teams have won one match and suffered one loss, with net run rate serving as the only present differentiator.

Bangladesh started their campaign with a close two-wicket victory over Sri Lanka before losing to South Africa despite being in a strong position. The Netherlands began with a win against Nepal but then fell to South Africa.

"At the toss, Edwards said, 'We are gonna have a bowl first. Not too many international games have been played here recently. Our boys are looking forward to it, we have been playing some good cricket. Aryan Dutt is in for Teja Nidamanuru,'" the Netherlands skipper said.

Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto said, "'I don't mind batting first. Looks a good wicket. With the new ball, we have to be careful. Rishad is very exciting, luckily we have got a leggie. Hope he continues his form. No changes, same XI.'"

Netherlands Playing XI: Michael Levitt, Max ODowd, Vikramjit Singh, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards (w/c), Bas de Leede, Logan van Beek, Tim Pringle, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren, and Vivian Kingma.

Bangladesh Playing XI: Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Litton Das (w), Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, and Mustafizur Rahman.