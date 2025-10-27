BAN vs WI 1st T20I LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch Bangladesh vs West Indies Match in India

Bangladesh National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team Match Scorecard Live Streaming Details: West Indies won the toss and chose to bat first against Bangladesh in the opening T20 International of the 2025 West Indies tour of Bangladesh at the Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Chattogram on Monday, October 27, 2025. Bangladesh enter the T20I series with confidence after clinching victory in the final ODI of the recently concluded series. The home side will look to continue that winning momentum and strengthen their record in white-ball cricket at home. West Indies, on the other hand, will aim for a fresh start after inconsistent performances in the ODI series. The visitors will look to adjust their approach and deliver a stronger show with both bat and ball in the shortest format. The live telecast of the match is not available in India. Fans can watch the match live on the FanCode app and website.

BAN vs WI 1st T20I Live Streaming Details

Match: Bangladesh vs West Indies, 1st T20I

Date: October 27, 2025

Time: 5:30 PM IST

Venue: MA Aziz Stadium, Chattogram

Live Streaming: Fancode app and website

Telecast in India: Not available

BAN vs WI 1st T20I Playing XIs

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Litton Das(w/c), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Saif Hassan, Towhid Hridoy, Nurul Hasan, Shamim Hossain, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

West Indies (Playing XI): Brandon King, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope(w/c), Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Khary Pierre, Jayden Seales