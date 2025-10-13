BAN-W vs SA-W, Women’s World Cup 2025: Bangladesh Win Toss, Opt to Bat First Against South Africa; Check Playing XIs

Australia Women’s National Cricket Team vs Pakistan Women’s National Cricket Team Match: Bangladesh Women won the toss and elected to bat first against South Africa in the 14th match of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Monday, October 13, 2025. Bangladesh made two changes to their playing XI. Captain Nigar Sultana said the team wanted to bat first because the pitch had been good for scoring in previous matches. She added that posting a total on the board would give the bowlers more confidence. "We want to bat first because we have seen in the last few games, it was a kind of a wicket where your batters can give some runs. You want to bat first. This sort of wicket, if you can put some score on the board, it will actually help the bowlers and our bowlers have been playing well in this tournament. It was a small, short turnaround but we talked about it a lot. I think we are looking forward to coming strongly as a batting unit. We have two changes," she said after winning the toss.

South Africa also made two changes. Captain Laura Wolvaardt said she might have chosen to bowl first anyway. She noted that dew later in the day could make it difficult for bowlers but easier for batters. "I probably would have bowled anyway. I don't mind that too much. I am thinking there will be a lot of dew later. So, it might be harder to grip the ball later and maybe come on to the bat a bit nicer. It was an amazing game of cricket. I think the group was really on a big high after that game. We spent the last couple of days coming back down to earth though. I think we still have a long way to go in this tournament. The game was incredible but I think like we have been saying, it is one game at a time and we can't take any game lightly or expect that to happen again. So, full refocus, full switch on today and hopefully we can put in another good performance. Not exactly (the same XI), we have two changes," Wolvaardt said.

Bangladesh have managed only one win from three matches in the tournament. South Africa, meanwhile, have registered two victories from three games, including a thrilling win over India. Both sides will be eager to collect two valuable points as the fight for semifinal spots intensifies.

South Africa Women vs Bangladesh Women Playing XIs

Bangladesh Women: Rubya Haider, Fargana Hoque, Sharmin Akhter, Nigar Sultana (w/c), Sobhana Mostary, Fahima Khatun, Shorna Akter, Nahida Akter, Rabeya Khan, Ritu Moni, Marufa Akter.

South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Anneke Bosch, Annerie Dercksen, Marizanne Kapp, Sinalo Jafta (w), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Masabata Klaas, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nonkululeko Mlaba.

The match is being telecast live on the Star Sports Network and streamed on the JioHotstar app and website.