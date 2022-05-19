Bangalore thump Gujarat Titans to stay alive in IPL, Hyderabad, Punjab eliminated

RCB raced to an 8-wicket win and keep their hopes alive in IPL 2022. Virat, Faf and Maxi all rose to the occasion as Bangalore displayed their A game in a do or die encounter. 100 plus stand for the first wicket between Kohli and Faf killed off the chase.  Maxwell  then came out all guns blazing and put up a show of his own as finished with 40 off 18 balls.

Earlier in the evening, GT ended up a par score as Pandya anchored the innings. But the final flourish wasn't enough as RCB did reasonably well with the ball to restrict Gujarat to a par score. By virtue of this win, RCB have knocked out Punjab and Hyderabad who are now stranded at 12 points with 1 game remaining. 

