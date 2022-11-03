Bangladesh accuse Kohli of 'cheating' after heart breaking loss

Hours after Bangladesh's five-run loss to India on Wednesday, Nurul Hasan has claimed that the on-field umpires had missed an incident of "fake fielding" from Virat Kohli which could have resulted in five potentially crucial penalty runs for Bangladesh.

The incident in question took place in the seventh over of Bangladesh's chase at Adelaide Oval, when Litton Das played the ball towards the deep off-side field off Axar Patel. As Arshdeep Singh sent in the throw, Kohli - stood at point - feigned a shy as the ball was going past him. At the time, it went unnoticed in the field as the on-field umpires, Marias Erasmus and Chris Brown, didn't take action, and the Bangladesh batters - Najmul Hossain Shanto was the other - didn't point it out.

Nurul mentioned the incident while talking to reporters after the game."We all saw that it was a wet ground," Nurul said. "Eventually, when we talk about these things, there was also a fake throw. It could have been a five-run penalty. That also could have gone our way, but unfortunately, even that didn't materialise." The ICC playing conditions rule 41.5, which pertains to unfair play, prohibits fielding team from "deliberate, distraction, deception or obstruction of the batter".If the umpire finds anyone has breached the rule, he can call it a dead ball and award five penalty runs. Set a revised target of 151 in 16 overs after a brief spell of rain, Bangladesh fell short by five runs.