Bangladesh all-rounder Nasir Hossain banned for two-year under anti-corruption code breach

Dubai [UAE], January 16 : Bangladesh all-rounder Nasir Hossain has been banned from all cricket for two years, with six months of that suspended, after he accepted three charges of breaching the Emirates Cricket Board's Anti-Corruption Code, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Tuesday.

"Bangladesh all-rounder Nasir Hossain has been banned from all cricket after accepting charges of breaching the ICC Anti-Corruption Code. Hossain, who was charged by the ICC in September 2023, admitted to three charges, and has been handed a two-year ban, with six months suspended," the ICC said in an official statement.

According to ICC, Hossain, who was charged by the ICC (in its capacity as the Designated Anti-Corruption Official under the ECB Code) in September 2023, admitted the following three charges:

"Charge No. 1 - Breach of Article 2.4.3 of the Code, in that he failed to disclose to the Designated Anti-Corruption Official (without unnecessary delay) the receipt of a gift that was offered to him that had a value of over US$750, namely the gift of a new iPhone 12."

"Charge No. 2 - Breach of Article 2.4.4 of the Code, in that he failed to disclose to the Designated Anti-Corruption Official full details of the approach or invitation he received to engage in Corrupt Conduct via the new iPhone 12."

"Charge No. 3 - Breach of Article 2.4.6 of the Code, in that he failed or refused, without compelling justification, to cooperate with the Designated Anti-Corruption Official's investigation in relation to possible Corrupt Conduct under the Code, including (without limitation) failing to provide accurately and completely any information and/or documentation requested by the Designated Anti-Corruption Official (whether as part of a formal Demand pursuant to Article 4.3 or otherwise) as part of such investigation," the statement further read.

Under the provisions of the Code, Hossain has chosen to admit to the charges and has agreed to the sanction in the place of an Anti-Corruption Tribunal hearing.

Hossain represented Bangladesh in 115 matches across formats between 2011 and 2018, amassing 2695 runs and taking 39 wickets.

Subject to him satisfying the conditions in respect of the suspended part of the sanction, Hossain will be free to resume international cricket on April 7, 2025.

