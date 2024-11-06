Bangladesh announce Mohammad Salahuddin as new assistant coach

Dhaka [Bangladesh], November 6 : Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) have announced that experienced coach Mohammad Salahuddin will join Phil Simmons' coaching staff on a short-term deal.

Salahuddin re-joined the Bangladesh setup on a contract until March 15 next year, having previously had stints with the Asian side as assistant coach and fielding coach last decade.

Bangladesh Cricket Board president Faruque Ahmed is hoping the appointment will lead to more local coaches being promoted to key roles in the future.

"When I took over as BCB president, I made a commitment to provide opportunities for deserving candidates to contribute to the national team set-up," Faruque was quoted by ICC as saying.

The BCB president added that the newly appointed assistant coach will bring a "wealth of experience" with him. Faruque further praised Salahuddin and said that he was the ideal candidate for the job.

"Salahuddin brings with him a wealth of experience, pedigree, and knowledge, making him the ideal candidate for this role. I firmly believe it is time to integrate more capable Bangladeshi coaches into the system," he added.

Mohammad Salahuddin will step into the role of senior assistant coach under the watchful eye of former West Indies all-rounder and current head coach Simmons, with their next assignment coming in the West Indies during Bangladesh's tour that includes two Tests, three ODIs and a trio of T20Is.

The Test series will form a part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship cycle, although both Bangladesh and the West Indies are out of contention for reaching next year's final.

Earlier in the two-match Test series against South Africa, Bangladesh displayed a sloppy performance. The Proteas white-washed the Bengal Tigers in the series. In the first game, South Africa clinched a seven-wicket win. In the final match of the series, the Aiden Markram-led side dominated Bangladesh and sealed the game by an innings and 273 runs.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor