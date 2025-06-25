Bangladesh announce schedule for three-match T20I series against Pakistan

Mirpur [Bangladesh], June 25 : Bangladesh Cricket Team on Wednesday announced the schedule for the three-match T20I series against Pakistan which will kickstart from July 20 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, as per the ICC official website.

The two nations, who previously contested in as many T20Is in Pakistan earlier this month, will be vying against each other in the shortest format again.

Having been at the receiving end of a series sweep in Pakistan, Bangladesh will be looking to turn the tide in the upcoming contest.

All three games scheduled in July will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur.

The series will act as a preparation in sub-continental conditions for the two teams with next year's ICC Men's T20 World Cup on the horizon.

Bangladesh are currently in the middle of an all-format tour of Sri Lanka - two Tests, three ODIs and three T20Is.

The tourists had drawn the Test series opener in Galle and are featuring in the second Test in Colombo. The two-match series marked the beginning of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship cycle.

Bangladesh men's fixtures vs Pakistan:

July 20 - 1st T20I, SBNCS, Mirpur.

July 22 - 2nd T20I, SBNCS, Mirpur.

July 24 - 3rd T20I, SBNCS, Mirpur.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor